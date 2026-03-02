Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
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InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2
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Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2, 400GbE2
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PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Supported Devices
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|
|
Supported Version
|
ConnectX-7 Firmware
|
28.48.1000/
28.47.1088/
28.47.1026
|
DOCA-HOST
|
3.3.0 / 3.2.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
|
26.1.50000/
25.10.51000/
25.10.50020
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
|
4.35.0-159/
4.34.1-10/
4.34.0-145
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.9.101
|
UEFI
|
14.41.13
|
MLNX-OS
|
3.12.6000 onwards
|
Cumulus
|
5.15.0 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
|
31.2016.2054onwards
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